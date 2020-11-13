LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- As COVID-19 cases increase around the Country, local schools are weighing modes of learning options.
Already this week, several local school districts have announced decisions to move back to on-line only instruction.
On Thursday, following Governor Parson’s announcement of quarantine revisions, the Jackson County Health Department asked school districts to hold and continue current quarantine protocols as they reviewed and processed the Governor’s announcement.
Currently, at the Lee’s Summit School District grades k-3 are doing in-person learning, while grades 4-12 are hybrid. On Oct. 20, the District made an announcement to transition their 4–6 graders to fully in-person learning on Nov. 16.
Following the Governor’s announcement on Thursday, the District was holding the transition for the age group as they awaited more information regarding quarantine protocols from the county.
At this time, the Lee’s Summit School District will continue with their plans to have 4–6 graders return to complete in-person learning beginning Monday Nov. 16.
Right now the districts dashboard indicates the spread among elementary students is low. According to Katy Bergen with the Lee’s Summit School District, new information can change learning models at any time.
"We're always ready to go either direction,” said Bergen. “Part of operating schools in 2020 is to be prepared for any scenario. And we've told our families earlier in the week and we told our families earlier in the fall semester our learning models can change anytime based on new information."
According to the Lee’s Summit School District, they work with the health department in terms of recommendations and guidance for how they operate.
Since the beginning of the year, there have been nightly deep cleanings for each school, contact tracing, using seating charts and requiring masks. This is all part of Lee’s Summit school districts guidelines for a safe return.
The district said they are closely monitoring COVID-19 rates and cases in the area and consulting with local public health and medical officials.
