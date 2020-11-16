LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Lee’s Summit school district will host a special board meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
The meeting is in response to rising coronavirus rates.
"In the past four days, the number of individuals in our school environments who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have had to quarantine after being in close contact with a positive case has increased substantially, including students and staff at the elementary level," the school district said.
KCTV5 News spoke with parents this afternoon about the number of Covid-19 cases in the county.
“It’s worrying. I’m very worried about the numbers,” said Monica Cervantes. “Especially with the kiddos going to school.”
A parent at Meadow Lane Elementary, currently closed due to COVID-19 cases said she thinks the district is making the right choices for all students.
“I think Lee’s Summit, I think they are trying their best and they are doing the best that they can,” said Cheryl Bruner.
The district acknowledges this special board meeting will address if learning models should change. Parents are being encouraged to watch the live stream.
"Thank you for your support and cooperation as we navigate these challenging times. We know that continued uncertainty and unexpected changes are difficult not only for our parents and guardians, but for our staff as well. As we work to proactively address our changing and challenging circumstances, we will do everything we can to ensure that our commitment to flexibility, adaptability and proactive communication remains consistent," the school district said.
