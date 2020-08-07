LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - Parents are learning more about Lee’s Summit’s plan for students as administrators start the process to reopen school buildings.
The new district plan will split students based on grade levels, an approach similar to the phased reopening states have used so far.
The district says whether a student is back in the classroom depends on what grade level they’re in and how prevalent the coronavirus is.
While the district is still in the pandemic, students will be separated. Some grade levels will do virtual learning, while others are in the building.
Once COVID-19 is no longer considered a pandemic, all students will be back inside the building.
Cleaning supplies will be provided for every classroom, and all staff and students will be given face masks.
The district is using materials from Children’s Mercy Hospital and the CDC to make the plan. They say students under the age of 10 don’t transmit the virus as much as adults and students under the age of 19 don’t get as sick as adults.
There is another meeting Monday to decide whether K-12 students will be required to wear masks. The first day of school is September 8th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.