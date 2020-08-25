LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – The Lee’s Summit R-7 Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night on the reopening of schools.
The school board voted 5-2 to have pre-kindergarten through third grade full-time, in-person while having grades fourth through 12th be virtual.
“In addition to the Board’s decision about PK-3 students, the district previously secured approval from the Jackson County Health Department to provide in-person services, as appropriate, to students of all grades in special programs(Communication Language and Social Skills, Elementary and Secondary Life Skills Program, Elementary and Secondary Social Emotional Behavioral Program, Medically Fragile Program, Miller Park Center Programs), as well as in-person support to English Language Learners and some Career and Technical Education classes. Before and After School Services will also provide childcare for LSR7 staff members with children in the district,” a release said.
Pre-kindergarten through third grade students will begin their in-person learning five days a week on September 8. Pre-kindergarten students will report four days a week as usual, the district said.
Fourth through 12th grade students will begin virtual learning also on September 8, “until the community is no longer in significant community spread, upon which students will transition to a hybrid model. The district will evaluate public health data and criteria on a weekly basis. In a hybrid model, Group A would be last names beginning with A-K and Group B would be L-Z. Students at the same address would be grouped by the last name of the oldest child.”
Students in the R-7 online academy will begin on September 8 and continue through the LSR7’s first semester which ends January 21, 2021.
“The Board made its decision in consideration of the unique needs of LSR7’s youngest students, medical research and expertise from local physicians indicating younger children pose lower risks of transmission, and the district’s ability to implement social distancing protocols and smaller average class sizes in elementary buildings with additional capacity.”
