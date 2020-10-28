LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Lee’s Summit North High School announced Wednesday that the team is ending their season early due to a positive coronavirus case.

The Broncos last played on Friday, October 23rd, against Lee’s Summit West High School. North was then scheduled to play Nixa High School on Friday, October 30th.

Lee’s Summit North High School sent KCTV5 news a statement.

The safety of our students, staff, parents and larger community is vitally important as Lee’s Summit School District works to provide in-person extracurricular and athletic opportunities for students this fall.

Proactively quarantining close contacts of positive cases in our school community remains a strong mitigating factor in preventing widespread transmission in our school environments at a time when we know our students can benefit greatly from in-person experiences.

On Oct. 28, district leaders learned of a positive case within the Lee’s Summit North High School varsity football program. It is with great disappointment that we share that the Lee’s Summit North High School will forfeit the remainder of its 2020 varsity football season in the interest of health and safety and in conjunction with Jackson County Health Department quarantine recommendations.

We feel fortunate that our student athletes were able to have a complete nine-game season and grateful for our players and coaches who worked hard to incorporate new safety guidelines into their program this summer and fall in order to have a chance at a successful season. Our team members have much to be proud of as they reflect on the lessons learned and relationships formed during the 2020-21 season.

Thank you to our school community for their cooperation and support as we remain committed to ensuring health and safety remain a top priority in the school district.