LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- Leavenworth USD 453 board of education voted 6-1 to enact situational masking for students k-12, regardless of vaccination status.
This plan will mean that masks will be required at all times indoors when 3-feet social distancing cannot be maintained for 15 minutes or longer. This also includes when on school busses.
Guests and visitors will be allowed to schools as long as they comply with indoor masking requirements.
The school board will continue to monitor Covid numbers and the school's progress with masking efforts throughout the semester. No end date was given for this masking requirement.
