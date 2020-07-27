LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – The Leavenworth Board of Education announced they will delay the start of school from August 17 to the week of August 24.
“The Leavenworth Board of Education approved a calendar recommendation to delay the original August 17 start date and begin serving students the week of August 24, for two weeks of 50% limited building attendance - with daily temperature checks and masked requirements for students/staff - on an alternating schedule of Monday/Wednesday; Tuesday/Thursday.”
In a Facebook post Monday night, the school said that August 28, September 4 and September 8 will be professional development days for staff members. On these days, staff will practice building expectations with new protocols and health guidance and recommendations.
“100% of On-Site/In-Person student learners would begin on Wednesday, September 9. The last day of the school year would be tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, May 26, 2021.”
The board approved three learning options:
1. On-Site (In-Person), with a short-term hybrid option for when students might be unable to attend their assigned school building due to a building capacity restriction or self-quarantine/isolation conditions;
2. Rigorous Remote Only, all student learning would take place at home with a daily activity log of 6.5 hours per day submitted to the school on a weekly basis by parents/guardians; and
3. Leavenworth Virtual School (K-8), with no changes to current program.
Families not comfortable with sending their student to school for On-site/In-person attendance can choose between a teacher-led Rigorous Remote model, including the use of the Edgenuity Platform for Grades 9-12, or the family-led Virtual School option with curriculum powered by Calvert/Edmentum. Each of these two options would require a semester-long commitment.
