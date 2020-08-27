LAWSON, MO (KCTV) -- Lawson High School students are learning remotely today after one of their classmates tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday afternoon, two Lawson High School students were sent home after displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
They were tested and one of them does indeed have COVID-19.
The Ray County Health Department is handling contact tracing.
The school district said they will be doing remote learning Thursday for their high school students.
Meanwhile, the high school building will be cleaned and disinfected as they plan to return to in-person learning according to the guidance from the health department.
The elementary and middle school students are having in-person classes as planned.
