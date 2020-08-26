LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has issued quarantine orders for current residents of nine University of Kansas Greek community chapter houses as coronavirus cases in recent days have increased.
According to a release from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health, Pi Kappa Phi, Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Phi Kappa Psi, Gamma Phi Beta, Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Chi Omega, Sigma Nu, Kappa Alpha Theta and Beta Theta Pi have been issued a quarantine orders.
“This is one of the most effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Even if you are asymptomatic, it is important to comply with this directive, especially to protect those in our community who are at high risk,” said Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino. “In cases where contacts are identified in Greek chapter houses, we consider them as living in a household. And household members are considered high risk.”
This order applies to all those living in the houses but does not extend to chapter members who live elsewhere.
“Close contacts are individuals who spent more than 10 minutes within six feet of the person who tested positive back to 48 hours before the patient’s onset of symptoms,” the release said.
According to the University of Kansas, as of Tuesday afternoon 222 people have tested positive out of 19,452 entry test results received, for a positivity rate of 1.14%. The overall positivity rate among members of the Greek community was 5.47%.
“We commend the members of this community who are taking positive steps to this end, and encourage that work to continue,” KU Chancellor Doug Girod said his in campus message Tuesday. “No single group will ultimately be responsible for our overall success or failure in combating this disease. That responsibility rests with all of us.”
Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health maintains the Coronavirus hotline, 785-856-4343, and there are options in the community for COVID-19 screening and testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.