LATHROP, MO (KCTV) - The first day of school for high school students in Lathrop, Missouri, did not follow the planned hybrid model after a Friday night football game pushed the student body into a completely virtual first day of class.

Officials with the Lathrop School District decided on a virtual start to the year less than 24 hours before the first day of school.

One positive COVID-19 test from a coach and teacher forced students to start the year from home. The Lathrop Mules football team won’t be playing under the lights this week, either.

Jennie Gentry, who owns a coffee shop just down the road from the high school, says as a mother and business owner she’s had to be flexible.

“Even though it is an up and down rollercoaster for everyone, I feel like it is what’s best for the school and the community,” Gentry said of the decision to start with remote learning. “It’s day by day. Everything is day by day these days. You get a plan and it changes in the drop of a hat, just like last night.”

In addition to the coach who tested positive after last Friday’s game, a few student athletes are reporting symptoms, too. Now, a quarter of the teachers at Lathrop High School are in quarantine.

“I didn’t think it was as big of a deal as I am sure some of the parents did. I almost predicted that it would happen,” Lathrop senior Draven Baker said.

The district says they couldn’t find enough substitutes to cover for quarantined teachers, so hybrid wasn’t an option Tuesday.

For now, the district plans at least another two days of virtual classes, but if more substitutes cannot be found for coaches and teachers, students will have another two weeks of online classes.

Superintendent Chris Fine said this is the third time something like this has happened to students and staff, noting that the spread of coronavirus is hard to stop.

“When they’re in the game time and on the sidelines, just not much that can be done in that situation,” Fine explained.

Lathrop was playing Richmond last Friday, so their football team is quarantining as well.

While the students and school officials are adjusting to a change in plans, district officials are not yet ready to give up on holding fall sports seasons.

Some activities, like a softball game Tuesday and Friday’s scheduled football game, have been canceled. Still, Fine said the district and teams are still looking to move forward and compete.

“I think it’s going to come down to when you have an opening in the schedule, is there anybody that’s still able to play, that wants to play, and we’ll play them,” he told KCTV5 News. “We’ll play with who we’ve got until we don’t have anybody, I guess.”

That drive to keep competing can be echoed in Lathrop, where all it takes is a drive through town to see how sports are a part of life there and how much the community loves its student athletes.

“As long as they know that there is a future for them and they are going to get to go back to that sport, I think you’re keeping that kid with the same drive and something to look forward to,” Gentry said.

Lathrop isn’t the only district weighing the options when it comes to COVID-19 and sports. The school’s football opponent scheduled for Friday, Savannah, has its own coronavirus cases and has canceled the program’s next two games.