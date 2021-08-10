FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- School districts are once again deciding how to best protect unvaccinated students in the classroom. KCTV5 News is monitoring the latest mask policy changes from around the metro.
If you you would like to make a change or add your school/district to the list, click here.
- Blue Valley – Masks optional
- Center School District – Masks optional
- De Soto – Masks optional
- Fort Osage – As of May 14, they say masks are no longer required for students/staff
- Gardner- Masks optional
- Hickman Mills – Masks required for everyone
- Independence – Undecided; School board meeting Aug 10
- Kansas City Public Schools– says likely to require everyone to mask, but no official policy yet.
- Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools – Everyone required to mask
- Lee’s Summit – Masks optional
- North Kansas City – Masks optional
- Olathe – Masks optional
- Park Hill – Undecided
- Platte County – Masks optional
- Ray-Pec – Masks optional
- Raytown – Masks optional
- Shawnee Mission – Masks required for elementary students, strongly recommended for older students who are unvaccinated.
- Spring Hill - Undecided
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.