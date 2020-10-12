LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Kansas. That means organizations across the state are helping people register for an election like no other, especially young voters.
It's a difficult job calling strangers to action, but Jessica Geiger and Raina Peter's generation have the right to a voice, too.
“There's a lot of first-time voters, people who haven't registered before,” University of Kansas senior Jessica Geiger said.
“It's important for us to realize it's not just about the presidential election,” University of Kansas freshman Raina Peter said.
They're part of a campus effort led by the Dole Institute of Politics chaired by 44th District Representative Barbara Ballard to register students to vote.
“The vote is precious...the vote is power...the vote is your voice,” Ballard said.
Fewer than half of Americans under 30 voted in 2016, but that doesn’t mean they’re ignoring politics altogether, some just don’t know the right steps to take.
“The main obstacle isn't that people don't know how to do it. They don't know all the rules about it,” Geiger said.
That goes for older Americans, too.
“There's a lot of information out there, but our voting system is good,” League of Women Voters volunteer Martha Silks said. “I registered a 55-year-old woman. First time she's ever voted.”
Around two thirds of Douglas County has registered to vote so far.
“The process doesn't need to be complicated. People are out there to help. It's important to vote,” Silks said.
“The more you're aware of those processes the more engaged you can be in society,” Geiger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.