LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The University of Kansas' student newspaper released a staff editorial Thursday calling on school leaders to halt in-person classes and saying administrators lied about COVID-19 safety measures.

In the 650-word piece, the Daily Kansan's Editorial Board lays out its case for avoiding a University of North Carolina-sized COVID disruption, saying the gamble or risking student lives isn't worth the in-person instruction if that instruction is likely to be met with coronavirus clusters on campus anyway, the editorial argues.

The Daily Kansan notes that University of North Carolina closed down after about a week because of four COVID-19 hotspots that popped up around campus.

Similar stories played out at other major universities such as Michigan State University and the University of Notre Dame, which both ended up suspended in-person classes.

Staffers also took KU administrators to task for poor communication, dodging legitimate safety questions and obfuscating facts about the school's plan for dealing with carrying out classes during a global pandemic.

The editorial states, in part:

KU hasn’t been honest in its approach to bringing students back. When the Kansan asked about the University’s testing plans, officials declined to answer for months and implemented a saliva testing system three weeks before the start of fall classes. When the Kansan asked a routine question about how much money was left in KU’s reserves, we were told this information was unavailable, despite widespread suspicion that concerns about enrollment were driving the push to bring students back in person. When the Kansan asked about what would happen if a student died from COVID-19, KU replied that there was a public health advisory team to examine the situation. Worst of all, after a Lawrence Journal-World reporter asked for the results of the survey KU used to justify a return to campus, supposedly by student demand, KU revealed that it never had asked students whether they felt comfortable coming back.

The editorial states that since Kansas is a state that doesn't require cooperation with coronavirus contact tracers, KU students returning to campus will be left at the mercy of the responsibility of the actions of not only themselves, but also thousands of their peers in their immediate surroundings.

The editorial closes:

Reopening campus now is too much of a gamble. The risk is health, safety and lives. There’s only one true science-based approach: KU must reverse course now.

The university on Thursday, the day after the editorial went live, released a statement from KU Chancellor Douglas A. Girod concerning their initial round of COVID-19 testing for students and staff at the Lawrence and Edwards KU campuses.

Out of 7,088 tests sent out, 89 came back positive, accounting for a positivity rate of 1.2 percent, well below Douglas County's overall positivity rate of 4.2 percent.

Of those 89 positive COVID-19 tests, 87 were from students and two were from university staff members. Most of the positive tests traced back to on-campus fraternities and sororities, leading the chancellor to meet with Greek Life leaders to stress the importance of following social distancing guidelines.

The school will continue to test all returning students and staff as the campus ramps up toward in-person classes, Girod said.

The statement did not specifically address the complaints made by the editorial, but did point out safety measures students can take.

Girod's statement also noted that student and staff personal responsibility will help determine whether KU will follow in the footsteps of other universities that have had to close down because of coronavirus clusters: