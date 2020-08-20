LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Testing of more than 7,000 students and staff at the University of Kansas has yielded 89 positive results for COVID-19 so far, the university announced Thursday morning.
The school had administered saliva tests to people at their Lawrence and Edwards campuses. Of the 89 positive tests, 87 are from students and two are from staff, with most of the student positive tests coming from fraternities and sororities, according to a letter sent to the KU community from Chancellor Douglas A. Girod.
With initial testing results in-hand, Girod said the university will move forward with "broad entry testing" as the school nears the fall semester.
The letter goes on to state:
We’ve conducted this testing upon return to campus before the beginning of on-campus activities and classes for two key reasons:
First, we want to identify positive cases early and ensure that they are isolating appropriately away from campus. Those who test positive receive instructions to self-isolate, in accordance with guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with additional instructions from Watkins Health Services. All members of our community must follow these directions closely.
Second, we want to establish baseline levels of positivity rates among our campus populations to determine appropriate safety, infection prevention, education, and testing efforts moving forward. We plan to continue more targeted testing effort and random sampling of our population after this initial round of testing.
KU's chancellor met with Greek Life leaders after the results to stress the importance of adhering to social distancing guidelines and campus rules meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.
All in-person students will be required to be tested for COVID-19, and all students living on-campus will be tested as part of the move-in process, Girod said.
