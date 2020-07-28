TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board voted to have fall sports competition begin as planned.
A motion to push back high school football games until after September 8 failed 5-4.
That start date also would have applied to volleyball, boy’s soccer and gymnastics.
Watch the entire Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board meeting below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.