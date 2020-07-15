TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) - Wednesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced she will issue an executive order to delay the reopening of schools until after Labor Day.

Kelly says the three-week delay is to account for soaring cases in Kansas, but also to give districts more time to craft new rules and stock up on supplies such as masks, thermometers and hand sanitizer.

She said Wednesday in her press conference that putting nearly half a million kids in daily large gatherings is the exact opposite of what health experts have urged us to do.

“I cannot in good conscious open schools when Kansas has numerous hotspots where cases are at an all-time high and are continuing to rapidly rise,” Governor Kelly said.

Kelly will need permission from the State Board of Education to carry out the order.

A group of teachers and advocates protested on the front steps of the capitol building ahead of Kelly’s press conference. Protesters say they want school to remain online.

When Governor Kelly announced her plan to delay the start of the school year, you could hear their cheers.

“I know there are a lot of people against closing schools because you don’t get that one on one, face to face interaction. But you also can’t get a good education if everyone is getting sick and there’s no one there to have an education,” teacher advocate Jae Moyer said.

Earlier Wednesday, the Kansas Board of Education accepted a document that was put together by almost 1,000 Kansans consisting of educators, health professionals, and parents.

Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson says when schools do reopen, state districts need to have already built an education system where they can respond quickly. The guidelines announced Wednesday will help navigate districts should changing interruptions occur.

Watson says he’ll be meeting with teams of people from districts across Kansas starting Thursday, to help finalize plans for the school year.

“For each one of those districts we’ll create a plan that will be unique to those communities. What they will look like and should look like will be different based upon the needs that they have currently and in the future for what may happen with this virus,” Watson said.

Some Kansas schools sent KCTV5 News statements regarding Governor Kelly’s executive order.

Olathe Public Schools:

We wanted to provide you an update this afternoon as we have received news from Governor Laura Kelly’s office. She announced today that she would be issuing an executive order to delay the start of school until after Labor Day. Our understanding is that the executive order suspends all student athletics and activities, effective Thursday, July 16. This doesn’t change our commitment to our students and staff and our effort to provide strong educational opportunities. The district plan, that was set to be released later this week, will now need to be altered to align with the governor’s executive order. The Governor will be releasing details of her executive order on Monday and after that time, we will be able to provide more details about what the next steps will be. At this time, we will be putting online registration on hold until we know more information. We are so sorry to have to keep pushing back this important process, but right now we need to make sure our plan aligns with the new guidance from the state. This is an uncertain time. We know you have questions. We are committed to giving you answers. But please know that we will be working through the Governor’s order to assess specific language and how it will affect our district plans. We will communicate as soon as we are able. We appreciate each and every one of you and your support. Thank you for your patience and grace as we work through these issues.

KCK Public Schools:

We appreciate today’s announcement by Governor Laura Kelly to delay the reopening of schools until after Labor Day. The Governor’s decision will allow KCKPS additional time to discuss and evaluate our proposed options for reopening school. We understand there will be additional questions related to what the delay will mean for our school district, we plan to provide those details in the coming days. The health and safety of our students, staff and their families will always remain a priority as we continue to review reopening options.

Tonganoxie USD 464:

At this point the USD 464 Administrative Team and Building Leadership Teams are working diligently on our reopening plans. Obviously this announcement changes some of our preliminary plans for reopening. We appreciate your support, patience, and understanding now more than ever!

Piper USD 203:

This afternoon, Governor Laura Kelly announced her intent to issue an executive order next week to mandate that schools remain closed until after the Labor Day holiday weekend. With the issuance of the executive order, Piper schools will start no sooner than Tuesday, September 8. (No remote or on-site courses will begin prior to September 8th) The executive order will also include requirements specific to masks/face coverings, social distancing, handwashing, and daily temperature checks. Specific language and details on these orders are not yet known at this time. Our Piper Returning to Learning Task Force will continue to prepare its plan for reopening school, and we will keep you up to date with new information. Thank you for your continued support as we prepare for learning this fall.

Leavenworth USD 453:

This afternoon, Governor Laura Kelly announced Executive Orders that will become official on Monday, July 20, delaying the start of the 20-21 school year until after Labor Day in September. There will also be mandatory orders specific to masking/face coverings, social distancing, handwashing hygiene, and daily temperature checks. Specific language and details on these orders are not yet known at this time. Earlier today, the Kansas State Board of Education officially approved guidance provided to all Kansas school districts by the Department of Education for the 20-21 academic year. The document is housed on the KSDE website and can be accessed at: https://www.ksde.org/Teaching-Learning/Resources/Navigating-Change-Kansas-Guide-to-Learning-and-School-Safety-Operations Within the constraints of the 1,100 page document provided by KSDE, we are planning for scenarios to support a traditional school environment with additional safeguards and precautions in place. These scenarios will include an online instructional delivery model to serve students with higher health risks at home. Based on current public health conditions, it is entirely possible that students and staff may spend time fluctuating between a traditional and online setting in the event of direct contact to a positive COVID-19 test, recommended 14-day quarantines, etc. We want these transitions to be as seamless as possible to minimize instructional delays. Our preference is to maximize in-person learning opportunities but make necessary adjustments to support remote learning when necessary. These decisions will not be taken lightly and will be made in collaboration with our Leavenworth Board of Education, Kansas State Department of Education, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Leavenworth County Department of Health. District administration will continue to work towards planning specific to Leavenworth Schools, including all aspects of the various learning options that will be provided to students, in addition to specific adjustments that will be required to keep our students and staff safe as we resume in-person activities. While we are anxious for a return to normal as quickly as possible, we are also mindful that in order to avoid potential spread of Coronavirus that all aspects of the school day (e.g. transportation, arrival/dismissal, breakfast/lunch, classroom configuration, schedules and transitions, etc.) will need to be adjusted for current public health conditions. We may also be required to make contingency plans to operate with a reduced building capacity with hopes of avoiding intermittent closures for an entire building. None of the proposed changes will be ideal, and will each be subject to criticism, but they will be made with the safety of our students and staff as our top priority. Today’s announcement from the Governor of Kansas was not expected, yet, we must all remain continuously flexible to the most current information specific to the overall health of our community and state. Leavenworth USD 453 will use the opportunity provided by the delayed start of the 20-21 school year to actively plan for the safe return of students and staff in September.

Kansas State High School Activities Association also posted a statement: