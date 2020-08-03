KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) – The Kearney School Board announced Monday they are moving the start of school to September 8.
The board made the decision in a special meeting approving a revised school calendar.
In addition to moving the first day of school from August 24 to September 8, the board also approved the following:
- Changed two early release days and one-half day to full days
- Changed one-half day to early release (last day of school)
- Changed one PD day to regular in-session
- Extension of the school calendar from May 25 to May 26
- Staff reports as previously scheduled
The first six inclement weather days will be online learning for all students
“Based upon CCPHC guidance and as of today, elementary students would begin in person and secondary students would begin in the hybrid model beginning September 8. In the event that we receive additional guidance from CCPHC due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in our community, we may be required to adjust to a district wide online scenario as outlined here KSD Return to School Plan,” the district said.
The full letter that was sent to families is below.
