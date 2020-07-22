KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Districts are putting together plans to safely reopen schools and more health officials recommending digital learning options.
But when it comes to online classes, districts are working to make sure all students have equitable opportunities.
These challenges are not unique to Kansas City Public Schools. Districts both urban and rural are having to find ways to overcome similar challenges when it comes to distance learning.
KCPS Superintendent Mark Bedell spoke about this in detail in a panel about the digital divide.
The pandemic forced districts into digital learning. Teachers and administrators had to train to understand the online systems.
At KCPS, not all students were able to take home a device and a hotspot. Some families had several students sharing devices.
Because of the lack of hardware and connectivity, district officials learned less than half of students were completing online learning.
"We’ve learned a lot during this time that will allow us to feel like we’re moving into this in a more comfortable manner, and my biggest concern is that hotspots really only allow students to access the curriculum online. When it’s time for them to do meetings like this or presentations it’s spotty," Bedell said.
Bedell will go into detail Wednesday night about the resources district officials are using to overcome these challenges. We’re also expecting to hear more about how the district will operate when in person classes are back. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Click here to watch online.
This is the first meeting since the mayor and health officials announced the latest recommendations for safely reopening schools. Schools will wait until after Labor Day to start.
Whenever students return to class everyone including teachers will have to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Are you comfortable sending your child back to in-person classes next month?— Kaci Jones (@KaciKCTV5) July 20, 2020
All things considered, Bedell and the leadership team at KCPS will review and outline how they plan to launch classes to best support students, families and staff.
