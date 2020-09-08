KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – As students across the metro are returning to class on Tuesday, students in Kansas City Public Schools are starting the year with online classes.
Students who want to stay with online classes through the semester have enrolled in the Kansas City Virtual Academy. They have the flexibility to complete lessons at any time, day or night.
KCPS staff provide support and a learning coach will check in on virtual students. All other students will participate in distance learning.
KCPS said it is essentially traditional public school but from home. The same teachers who students would have if they were in person will lead classes in a Zoom or Google Classroom session.
The district claims its goal is to have all students back in person, 100 percent of the time, but only when data show it is safe to do so.
KCPS will start in-person classes when COVID-19 cases in the community decrease for 14 days in a row. When that happens, pre-K – 3rd grade will come back to the buildings first. After that, older students will phase back in by grade level. 4th – 12th graders would start in a hybrid model.
District officials say they will coordinate with the Kansas City Department of Health to make the decisions based on data and science. There is no timeline for when students will return to the classroom.
District officials understand finding a good workspace is more difficult for some families.
The district has also made sure students are outfitted with the technology they need. Depending on their grade level, families could pick up iPads or Chromebooks and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
KCPS partnered with LINC, KC Parks and Rec and the Boys and Girls Club to help with free childcare for online learners. Kindergarten through 6th grade students can register to be there from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.
While KCPS is in the distance learning mode, meal services are still available through the bus routes.
