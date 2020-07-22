GENERIC: COVID-19, coronavirus, schools reopening, masks, classroom, sign
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Public Schools District is recommending to start classes on Sept. 8 with distance learning.

They will move into different phases of in-person over time, the district said.

"Our goal is to be back at 100 percent in-person learning," the district said in a tweet. "We miss seeing our students in our school buildings!"

Officials say the city will need to see a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases during a 14-day period in order for the phases to kick in. 

It will collaborate with the Kansas City Health Department on the decision to resume 100 percent in-person learning.

