KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Public Schools District is recommending to start classes on Sept. 8 with distance learning.
Our back-to-school planning will be built on two core values: students learning and the safety of students and staff. pic.twitter.com/8QObUmZQLW— KCPS (@kcpublicschools) July 23, 2020
As we move forward with our back-to-school plans, this Venn diagram should provide some useful information about distance learning and our virtual academy. pic.twitter.com/kVi4x00Umd— KCPS (@kcpublicschools) July 23, 2020
They will move into different phases of in-person over time, the district said.
"Our goal is to be back at 100 percent in-person learning," the district said in a tweet. "We miss seeing our students in our school buildings!"
We're recommending that classes start on Sept. 8 with distance learning, and then we move to different phases of in-person learning over time if it's safe to do so. Our goal is to be back at 100 percent distance learning. We miss seeing our students in our school buildings! pic.twitter.com/Xj8EA99Feq— KCPS (@kcpublicschools) July 23, 2020
Officials say the city will need to see a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases during a 14-day period in order for the phases to kick in.
Our leadership and staff have engaged in some intense and innovative professional development to prepare for the start of classes! We're excited to engage with our students in outstanding teaching and learning this year! pic.twitter.com/M4WAMmpPDh— KCPS (@kcpublicschools) July 23, 2020
It will collaborate with the Kansas City Health Department on the decision to resume 100 percent in-person learning.
When students and staff return to school buildings as it is safe to do so, we're taking extraordinary measures to ensure that they're equipped and trained to stay safe! #MaskOnCleanUpStaySafe pic.twitter.com/mduUPeei5p— KCPS (@kcpublicschools) July 23, 2020
