KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Public Schools plans to return to in-person learning in March.
School-based staff will start working on-site on March 1. This will begin preparing KCPS staff and students for the in-person school schedule. Families will receive further details about returning to regular schedules and start-times from their individual schools in the next few weeks.
In-person learning for grades pre-K through grade 2, grade 7, and grade 9 will begin on March 15. Two days later, on March 17, KCPS will start in-person learning for the remaining grade levels. This will begin full-time, in-person learning for all students transitioning from the distance learning model. Students enrolled in the Kansas City Virtual Academy will continue to learn from home.
The district says plan is dependent upon the vaccine roll-out for KCPS staff. District leaders have received confirmation that we will begin vaccinations in February, allowing for this March return to in-person learning. If the vaccine window gets pushed to later in February, that will also push the return to in-person learning for KCPS students to April 5, the week after spring break.
