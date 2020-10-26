KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The district said that they are not below the 10% coronavirus positivity rate within their boundaries. This means that the district will not be returning to in-person learning in their hybrid model for Pre-K through third grade on November 9th.
“For now, students will remain in their distance learning or Kansas City Virtual Academy classes. However, we commit to continuing to look at the data daily and communicating any possible return to in-person hybrid learning in two-week increments. These discussions will continue during our Board of Directors meetings,” the district said.
The district went on to say they have a plan for in-person learning for their Special Education students who need additional support.
“We have almost 200 Special Education students who will be returning to in-person learning on Nov. 9. This plan will help us support our Special Education students according to state statute. Our teachers and principals are already in the process of working with these families to assist in our re-entry plans,” the district said.
District officials say they are continuing to prepare and plan for bringing back some groups of students who need alternative scenarios for some in-person learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.