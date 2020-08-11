KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – In a vote Tuesday evening, the school board for Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools decided to suspend all high school sporting activities for the upcoming fall.
The 5-2 vote would pull the district’s activities in all Kansas State High Schools Activities Association events.
The list of sports affected includes football, volleyball, cross country, girls’ tennis and boys’ soccer. Band and spirit squad activities would also be suspended.
District officials said the decision only applies to fall sports. The board will evaluate plans for winter sports at a later time.
Board members are also meeting to determine what roles coaches will have in the district this fall with sports suspended.
This is a developing story. Please stay tuned to KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
