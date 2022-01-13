KANSA CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools is letting parents know that buses will probably run late Friday and that they should prepare for COVID-related school closures now.
The messages from the district come in separate social media posts made Thursday evening.
First, the district let parents know that buses are expected to run 15-20 minutes late on Friday because of "a staffing shortage."
They ask that children still be at the stop at their regular time.
They note that the children won't be marked as tardy and breakfast will still be provided.
Second, the district asked families to "start preparing for COVID-19 related school closures now."
They note this includes options for childcare, if needed.
They ask that families check their email inbox or text messages for further information. "You should have received a message from the district," they said.
Currently, no further details are available for the general public.
Additionally, the district made a post with the following information about upcoming basketball games:
"Friday's Boys and Girls basketball games between F.L.Schlagle and J.C. Harmon will be postponed. We will let you know the new date when it is released.
In addition, Monday's F.L. Schlagle's Boys Basketball game between NKC has been cancelled."
