KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Board of Education voted on Tuesday to push back students’ return to in-person learning to April 5, 2021, and instructional staff to March 22, 2021.
Members on the KCKPS Board of Education looked at the recent increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in Wyandotte County, as well as parent and teacher feedback when deciding to postpone in-person instruction.
Edwin Birch, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing with KCKPS, says the district was concerned for its teachers; some who have specific needs and health issues. The district started the 2020-2021 school year with nine weeks of remote learning, before deciding to continue virtual learning through January 2021. Members on the Board of Education had three options to choose from on Tuesday.
Birch encourages parents and students to seek the district’s support now that virtual learning will extend through the third quarter of the current school year. The North Central Office is operating tech support to repair or replace any school-issued electronics and the district is working to address connectivity issues. The district sent parents a form for feedback to assess areas that require additional hotspots.
“As far as connectivity and some of our families not having access to the internet, we are still trying to work that out,” said Birch.
Valeria Kirkwood is a parent in the district who has helped her 3rd, 5th, and 8th grader while learning from home since school abruptly closed toward the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Kirkwood says, while she was hoping for some relief in January, she understands the decision to push back return to in-person learning if it means keeping students and teachers safe.
Birch says the district is also evaluating its operations and making adjustments as needed. Among some of the changes, is the consolidation to the Grab and Go Meal locations. According to Birch, some of the locations were seeing lower turnout, yet staff was still having to be available for distribution.
The following schools will (temporarily) no longer serve curbside meals after Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
- Bridges
- Caruthers
- Eisenhower
- Emerson
- Frances Willard
- Frank Rushton
- Hazel Grove
- KCKECC
- McKinley
- Quindaro
- Silver City
- Stony Point North
- T.A. Edison
