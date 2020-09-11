KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Board of Education voted tonight to accept a proposal from KSHSAA (Kansas State High School Activities Association) to allow KCK athletes to play fall sports this spring if health conditions allow.
The vote opens the door to the possibility of allowing fall sport athletes to compete in the spring.
There is no guarantee they will play. It all depends on health conditions in the KCK community this spring.
The board held a Zoom meeting tonight to discuss the KSHSAA proposal and gating criteria.
You may remember some students and parents protested in August asking to be allowed to play sports.
Everyone on the board agreed tonight that if health conditions allow, they would like to allow fall athletes to play this spring.
If other schools meet criteria, KCK could face other schools. If that doesn’t happen, KCK athletes could compete against each other in the district’s own “bubble” of competition.
They also discussed creating some sort of virtual way to showcase athletes’ abilities to college coaches.
They are brainstorming ideas on how to show athletes’ strengths and abilities, similar to a combine.
“I am more concerned about a lot of the conversations we've been hearing is our kids want scholarship opportunities,” said KCKPS School Board Member Yolanda Clark. “So, I'm concerned about us waiting until spring for scholarship opportunities. And I want them to be able to play, but I'm more concerned at this point too about how do we get there, their abilities displayed so that we're not holding them up. I don't want to be. I don't want to be a hindrance to any student.”
On Tuesday of this week, the Kansas City, Kansas School Board voted 4 to 3 to allow students who normally participate in fall sports to begin conditioning.
The vote does not reverse an earlier decision to suspend fall games due to COVID-19 concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.