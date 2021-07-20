KCKPS board passes plan requiring masks for in-person learning

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools will require that masks be worn in school by all students, staff, parents and visitors.
A vote on this plan was held during a regularly scheduled school board meeting Tuesday and it passed.
Masks will also be required on school buses.
Students must be current on their immunizations for attendance in accordance with state statute 72-6261.
Plus, "to the best extent possible, social distancing will be implemented in the classrooms."
Online learning and resources will be offered through Greenbush, but KCKPS teachers will only teach in-person students. Enrollment information will be provided through student services, according to a slide presented during the meeting.
The full board meeting can be watch on YouTube, where it was streamed live.
Below is what the school district posted on Twitter summarizing the safety measures the board approved for the 2021-2022 school year.
