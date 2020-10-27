KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Board announced Tuesday they are launching a community effort to curb the violence in the Kansas City, Kansas, area.
“Over the past year, KCKPS has lost 18 students, and while not all of the deaths were caused by gun violence, a majority of them involved incidents that could have been avoided,” the board said.
The board went on to say that starting Wednesday morning, blue ribbons and banners will be placed throughout Kansas City, Kansas, to serve as a visual reminder of the community’s commitment to the “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. SAVE OUR KIDS. SAVE OUR COMMUNITY” campaign. City Hall will be lit in blue every evening this week.
USD 500 is partnering with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office in an effort to bring a comprehensive approach to addressing the issue of violence and its impact on young people.
