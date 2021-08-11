KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The final bell is about to ring on the first day of school for Kansas City, Kansas students. Elementary students, sixth graders and freshmen had a half-day to get back into a routine.
The students got to meet their teachers and classmates on Wednesday but from behind a mask. Like many area school districts, face coverings are required for now.
Elementary students will stay with a small group of 5-6 kids from their class throughout the day, then distance from other groups. Middle and high schoolers will distance when they can and limit the number of times they change classrooms. For those who either can’t come back to the class just yet or prefer to stay an online learner, the district has an online option.
The district partnered with Greenbush Virtual Academy. Classes aren’t taught by district teachers, but the lessons are tailored to meet state standards. About 230 Kansas City, Kansas families opted for Greenbush learning.
Teachers say some of the kids are feeling overwhelmed, so the first few days are all about setting expectations.
“I definitely think easing back into it as smoothly as possible is what we need to do, just staying consistent with the structure, the routines, our procedures. This year is filled with unknowns and the one thing they can know is ‘what am I going to do in the morning. What am I going to be doing after lunch. What am I doing at school,’” Welborn Elementary fourth-grade teacher Nina Breighan said.
Thursday is the first full day for the rest of KCKPS students. KCTV5 News spoke with the new superintendent about her goals for them this year. You can hear that Thursday morning on KCTV5 News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
