KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Since Kansas City, KS, Public Schools began their new school year last week, 82 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to 220 other students and staff to be quarantined.
The school district has a mask mandate in all of their buildings for all students and staff. It is not clear how many of those positive cases came from in-school transmission.
COVID-19 cases among children in all area schools are expected to rise as more districts begin their school years, with the rising new wave and the more-transmissible Delta variant.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on these developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.