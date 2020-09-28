KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas School District Headquarters is closed due to multiple employees testing positive for the coronavirus.
About 60 employees who have been working in the building, located at 2010 North 59th Street, are now doing their jobs from home after four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
After the district found out about the positive cases, an email was sent to workers on September 23.
The building was closed September 24 and will remain closed until at least October 8, while employees quarantine at home.
The 60 or so employees were about half the total staff who usually work inside the building. Those other employees were already working remotely.
