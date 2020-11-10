KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas, School Board voted Tuesday night to allow student athletes to begin practicing some sports.
Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools said the board voted 5-2 to allow student athletes to begin practice on January 4, 2021 for basketball, swimming and bowling.
.@kckschools board votes 5 to 2 to allow student athletes to begin practice on January 4, 2021 for basketball, swimming and bowling. The decision to start Wrestling will be reevaluated early January.— Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (@kckschools) November 11, 2020
The school district said they will reevaluate the decision to start wrestling in early January.
They also said that no spectators will be allowed at games. The games will instead be live streamed.
