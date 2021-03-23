GENERIC: Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools logo
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools says that their students will return to in-person learning on March 31. 

The decision was made on Tuesday night at a Board of Education meeting. 

The first day back on Wednesday, March 31 will be a half day for students. 

Thursday, April 1 will be a full day. 

There will be no school on Friday, April 2. 

"Early childhood students will begin in-person learning on April 5," according to KCKPS.

Students who want to remain remote can stay in the remote learning model if they choose to. 

Students were previously set to return to in-person classes on April 5.

