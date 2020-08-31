KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Accidents happen and that's top of mind at Kansas City, Kansas, Central Office where there's a plan to assist students and families that may have hardware problems with their Chromebook or iPad.
There are tents set up in the parking lot of Central Office with tech teams inside. This is available 9a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Families can bring their devices, and someone will troubleshoot it or replace it with a brand-new device.
Last school year, the coronavirus forced classes to go virtual and schools had little to no time to prepare.
This time around, with the first quarter online, officials had more time to set up tech support tents to help families navigate this new normal.
“My kids are pretty good with their devices. They got these little protectors. I haven’t had any issues. It has this little thing where you can flip it up and hold it in place. I think the kids like it and hopefully everything goes well with the devices this year,” parent Skylena Terry-Cabe said.
“It’s important that every student has a device and access so they can do their daily coursework,” Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Director of Technology Rashid Hoda said.
In less than 10 minutes, one parent had her login issues fixed. KCK school officials have been dealing with unique challenges since the switch to virtual learning.
Hoda says he expects at least 40% of devices will be lost or unable to be fixed. The district charges families for broken devices.
- $25 for broken chargers
- $50 for broken screen
- Between $100-$150 if a MacBook, Chromebook or IPad are completely unusable.
“They can pay the fees later, we don’t want that to be a preventing factor from students getting a device. They can still get a new device or charger, but they will have to pay fees at some point,” Hoda said.
As devices come back with broken screens or water damage some parents say this is a chance to teach kids responsibility.
“Usually after my children use them, I make sure they put them back in the bag that they came so they won’t break them and I put them up until the next day,” parent Shamokeia Lovelace said.
If a parent can’t make it between the scheduled times for repairs, they can make an appointment for a more convenient time. High school students with MacBook troubles can take it to their high school.
