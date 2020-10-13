KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools approved a re-entry plan Tuesday evening stating they will not go back to in-person learning until 2021.
Starting Monday, January 14th, 2021, all school staff will return to school buildings.
On Tuesday, January 19th, 2021, early childhood education through second grade will begin a hybrid instruction.
Monday, January 25th, 2021, third through twelfth grade will begin a hybrid instruction.
Monday, Jan. 25th, 2021- 6th-12th begin hybrid instruction Families who do not want to return to in-person will have the option to remain remote/virtual.— Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (@kckschools) October 14, 2020
For those families that wish to not return to in-person learning, an option will be made to remain remote or virtual.
