KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools approved a re-entry plan Tuesday evening stating they will not go back to in-person learning until 2021.

Starting Monday, January 14th, 2021, all school staff will return to school buildings.

On Tuesday, January 19th, 2021, early childhood education through second grade will begin a hybrid instruction.

Monday, January 25th, 2021, third through twelfth grade will begin a hybrid instruction.

For those families that wish to not return to in-person learning, an option will be made to remain remote or virtual.

