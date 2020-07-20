KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A rapid rise in the number of local COVID-19 cases has caused KCPS to "change direction" on back-to-school plans, after the Kansas City Health Department told the school district that in-person school is not advised.
Kansas City Public Schools sent out an email relaying that information to parents Monday morning. The district had planned to roll out its reopening plan on Monday.
In the message, district officials noted they had planned to offer in-person schooling to parents who wish for their kids to receive it but said the updated health department guidance indicated that option was "not advised in Kansas City."
Citing the spike in COVID-19 cases in the region, the district now plans to "pivot" and adjust its plans on reopening over the next week with the assistance of the health department, staff, local officials and the school board.
The school district will now work with health officials to determine the next steps to take in the school reopening process, the letter states.
KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
