KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Parents or guardians of middle and high school student in Kansas will be allowed to attend winter sporting events starting Thursday.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors reversed a previous vote Tueday. The new rule allows “up to two parents/guardians per participant(s) family as allowed by local board of education or health department restrictions.”
“Participant” includes any student involved in the sporting event: athletes, cheerleaders, band members, students journalists, etc.
KSHSAA initially recommended postponing winter sports until January, but later decided to instead allow them to commence without fans.
Tuesday’s change to allow parents in the stands comes after a recommendation by an appeals board last week.
The main push behind changing the rule was liability.
“I don’t want the liability of trying to decide whether kids should get in an ambulance when we don’t know if that family has insurance or something like that,” KSHSAA board member Dave Morrow said.
“Just last night we had a kid break an arm and the parents had to drive three and a half hours to get to him,” KSHSAA board member Dave Blochlin said.
Many parents and grandparents KCTV spoke to agree that parents must be able to attend games.
“I think it’s essential that they’re there in case something happens. We need to be there if the kid gets hurt,” Anthony Bernel said.
The vote was 54 to 24, with many in the minority expressing concerns about COVID-19 numbers.
“My heart goes out, I’m an athlete. I’m a coach. I have kids that have played. It break my heart on multiple levels. And as much as I want to think about each individual athlete, we are part of a greater good and we really have to look at what we’re doing,” KSHSAA board member Rebecca Morrisey said.
“By bringing more people together in circumstances like this, we’ll be contributing to the increase in COVID cases I believe. And we need to take into consideration that we’re not through this,” KSHSAA board member Jim McNiece said.
There are also a lot of parents in Kansas who share that sentiment, preferring to forgo fans in the stands until after the new year.
“People have got to make more sacrifices if we’re ever going to get this thing under control. And if that means missing some of your kids sporting events, then so be it,” Patty Gillham said.
Local boards of education and health departments do have a say, so some schools may still opt to have no fans.
Masks and social distancing will be still be required.
