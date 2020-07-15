TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas State Board of Education is not making mandates for reopening schools, just a guidance document that districts can reference.
Even though the 1,100-page document is going up for a vote, they are still working out some issues such as attendance. The document offers a plan where a parent or responsible adult signs off on a daily log of hours worked and items accomplished.
Some board members wondered aloud if that is feasible.
Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson says most districts will probably be operating with a hybrid of remote learning and in-person education. That could mean students alternate weeks they come to the building or alternate days inside the building.
No matter where learning happens, all students must meet the required hours.
The Kansas legislature waived the education hours requirement this spring, but it has not for the fall.
Students will still be required to hit learning benchmarks and take assessments.
The guidance document offers sample lessons and projects to help teachers measure progress if there is no in-person testing.
Brad Neuenswander, the Kansas deputy commissioner of learning services, says there can’t be just one, set plan for the entire year. Schools will have to monitor COVID-19 cases in their counties.
“Emphasize you can’t over communicate. They’re going to have to, very two weeks, we just see they’re going to have to pivot and change, creating flexible environments,”
Neuenswander plans to have a meeting Thursday with superintendents and county health officials to help them navigate the 1,100-page document.
