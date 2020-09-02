TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that beginning September 9, the state will begin to release the names and locations of active outbreaks in the state.
“With our children returning to school, sports resuming, and college campuses reopening – we’re seeing the largest increase in outbreaks to date,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “By sharing where the outbreaks take place, Kansans will be better informed about the threat of COVID-19 in their schools and communities, and will be better prepared to contain and stop the spread of the virus.”
Kansas saw its highest increase in outbreaks to date last week ending the week with 170 active outbreaks. The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases associated with one known exposure.
“Active locations will be released when there are five or more confirmed cases associated to the location. For private businesses, the name of the business will only be released if there are 20 or more cases associated with the location,” a release from the governor’s office said.
Starting Wednesday September 9, you can find the information on the COVID-19 dashboard on the KDHE website, it will include the number of cases associated with each outbreak.
