SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) - The first day of school is just a month away for many districts and kids are returning to school in the midst of a pandemic. In Kansas, officials are starting to provide details about how school might look this fall.
Educators and state officials are looking at how to safely educate students this fall and how to give schools the tools they need to do so.
“The overall goal for these stages is to have strong learning environments,” Brad Neuenswander with the Division of Learning Services said.
The Kansas State School Board met Tuesday to work on a draft plan for schools resuming classes this fall. They're discussing mask requirements, social distancing practices, changes to facilities and even finding additional classroom space if needed.
“One of the things we're going to ask all communities to do is look for buildings where you could hold a classroom, churches and community buildings,” Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson said.
It's something parents in every district are nervous about.
“A lot of us want them to go to school again but we don't want them to go back if we're just going to have to come home again,” parent Shelby Massey said.
Massey wants consistency for her son who goes to Shawnee Mission East High School. She says remote learning didn't go well for him, but other parents like Rachel Freeman believe it's the only safe way to resume classes.
“You and me are talking six feet apart with masks on. Adults don't want to meet with large groups of people, so why should anyone expect that teachers and students do?” parent Rachel Freeman said.
Fall athletics might look a little different this year as well. The summer has already brought changes to summer weight and conditioning programs and the outlook for most sports is changing from one week to the next.
“Football, basketball, soccer, those are all body contact sports,” Shawnee Mission School District Activities Director Richard Kramer said.
The Shawnee Mission School District announced this week that a cluster of high football players at Shawnee Mission East tested positive for the coronavirus. For now, schools are only holding voluntary outdoor summer conditioning sessions.
Kramer says the outbreak underscores the importance of following proper protocols in the locker room and on the field.
“One of those worries for us is when they're with us they have a controlled environment. When they're not we don't know what that environment is,” Kramer said. "What we know is that kids don't do well when they're not at school."
While speakers didn't discuss athletics extensively at the state school board meeting Tuesday, they did allude to schools adjusting facilities for practice.
“You've seen this with summer weights conditioning, some districts may have had five cases and had to shut down the weight room for 14 days,” Dr. Watson said.
A few of Shawnee Mission's social distancing guidelines include requiring individual water bottles instead of fountains, restricting equipment sharing and minimizing spectators and attendance at practice.
Kramer says the district is also taking cues from the state athletics association to make sure any fall sports kick off safely.
“All we know is we're concerned about the safety of that athlete and the environment that they're in, so they don't bring anything back from their environment,” Kramer said.
The school board will meet again Wednesday to go into more details of the draft reopening plan, hoping to give parents and schools some answers.
