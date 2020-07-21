KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City mayor and health director on Tuesday recommended that all schools within the city hold off on starting the school year until after Labor Day.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and Health Director Rex Archer made the announcement a day after Kansas City Public Schools announced that they had pulled the in-person schooling option and were re-evaluating on how to move forward with the school year.

Lucas stressed that the announcement should be taken as a recommendation and not as a mandate. He recommended schools strongly consider outdoor options when possible in order to alleviate the risks of exposure to COVID-19. The mayor also called on counties within Kansas City---Jackson, Platte, Clay, Cass---to provide further funding to school to help facilitate the reopening of schools.

There is no "broad plan," Lucas said, to close school buildings if it can be avoided. Officials are trying to avoid district-wide or building-wide shutdowns.

"If we see outbreaks, we would rather identify a classroom or individual school building," the mayor said.

Large-scale shutdowns, though, could be possible if the circumstances dictate it, the health director said.

"Every school district needs to have virtual capabilities this fall because of the potential to shut down an entire building due to the outbreak exists," Archer said.