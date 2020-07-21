KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools will honor Governor Kelly’s Executive Order to not reopen schools until after Labor Day.
Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools posted a tweet Tuesday evening stating their board voted to honor Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order.
More details to come for families and staff. @KCTV5 @41actionnews @kmbc @fox4kc— Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (@kckschools) July 21, 2020
Governor Kelly explained the details of her Executive Order Monday at her press conference. This executive order delays any school instruction from August 10th through September 8th. This does include athletics and all other extracurricular activities.
Exceptions will be made for:
- Students enrolled concurrently to receive college credit
- Enrollment of students for the 2020-2021 school year may occur in K-12 schools
- Screenings and evaluations of students to determine accommodations and placement needs for the 2020-2021 school year
"In addition, the Board further emphasized that students will begin the first nine-weeks of the 2020-21 school year in a distance learning format," KCK Public Schools said.
