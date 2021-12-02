Kansas City extends school mask mandate to Jan. 1

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City kids in school who are under 18 years old will have to keep masks on for another month.
The city council voted this afternoon to extend the mask ordinance for those in class and onboard school buses.
The ordinance was set to expire today, Dec. 2, but it is now extended through Jan. 1.
Only one councilmember voted against it.
