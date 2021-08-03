JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Doctors from around the metro signed an open letter to the Blue Valley School District supporting universal masking in schools.
Right now, masks are not required in Blue Valley buildings for staff and students. Masks are already required throughout Kansas City.
Some schools on both sides of the state line are starting their year with them.
Doctors who treat kids throughout the metro are worried about what’s to come.
“We all need to go back to school, so we all want our kids to be doing that safely,” said Dr. Natasha Burgert, who runs the newsletter KC Kids Doc.
She sent an open letter signed by more than 200 other local doctors to her subscribers in an effort to change the masking policy at Blue Valley.
Blue Valley sent KCTV5 News this statement:
“We continue to monitor developments surrounding the recent surge of COVID-19 in our area, as well as local, state and national guidance as it relates to the safety of our students and community. The situation is evolving quickly and our primary goal remains to provide in-person learning in the safest manner possible. We expect to have more details about our steps for moving forward in the coming days.”
“That’s perfect,” said Dr. Burgert, responding to the district’s statement. “Then our voice is being heard and I think that’s all that we can ask for.”
Dr. Burgert said she felt the letter was better than standing up at a school board meeting.
“There’s value in all of those ways to get your voice heard,” she said. “I wanted to be clear and concise and make people pause and think about not only our own kids, but our kids for Kansas City.”
Opponents of masks in schools have been vocal at board meetings throughout the metro since they were implemented last year.
One parent in the Shawnee Mission School District said, “This should be a health decision made by individual families.”
Dr. Burgert said she believes that despite the crowds at school board meetings, the majority of parents support masks. Almost 2,500 parents have signed onto the petition attached to her open letter to the district.
