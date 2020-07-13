KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The city manager’s office in Kansas City is working on a plan to provide low-cost or free internet connection for everyone in Kansas City. The council passed that resolution last month. But the first day of school is only a month away and there are still thousands of students without the means to learn from home.
A warehouse full of recycled and restored computers belongs to PC’s For People. A non-profit formally known as Connecting For The Good. They supply affordable computers, and WiFi hotspots at an affordable price for low-income families. Demand for their services skyrocketed in the spring.
“Families that came down here that didn’t have a device for Internet. So we had to supply both,” Shai White with PC’s For People said.
When schools shut down due to the coronavirus, an estimated 11,000 families across the metro didn’t have access to consistent internet, or a device for students to access the internet on. White included.
“First it was kind of rough because I didn’t have any type of device at home for my children,” White said.
White feels more prepared for the fall if online learning continues, but…
“Consistently about 20% of our student population across the metro do not have reliable Internet connectivity access,” LEANLAB Education CEO/Founder Katie Boody said.
Boody with LEANLAB Education says about 7,000 families across the metro still have no internet access and thousands more don’t have access to high quality internet.
“If they’re getting hotspots and there were multiple devices on it with low bandwidth, students may not be able to interact in Zoom calls or more interactive opportunities that their schools might be sending them for long-distance learning,” Boody said.
In Kansas City, she says that digital divide is almost the same as the Troost divide, which historically has served as a division between black and white neighborhoods with, higher numbers of families without internet access in the same zip codes historically under-resourced.
“Internet providers are building high-capacity networks in more affluent communities and not necessarily building the same level of infrastructure in lower income communities,” Boody said.
The Kansas City plan to create digital equity in the city won’t be presented until September. Most schools start back up in August.
