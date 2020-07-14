TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Board of Education will discuss on Tuesday its official recommendations to reopen schools.

Many districts in the Kansas City area are still planning to go back to school next month, but some have moved the teacher in-service days online for safety.

At least for today, Shawnee Mission South seniors will not be at the school for graduation Tuesday night as planned. All ceremonies for the district are going to be virtual this summer.

As for classes, school officials are drafting options for continued e-learning or in-person education.

Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson has been optimistic students will return in some manner this fall. He and a task force have been working for months on a guidance document.

An unapproved draft was released. It said people must wash their hands every hour, keep social distancing and students in middle and high school should wear masks.

The board meeting is two days long. They will hear the plan Tuesday and vote to take action Wednesday, according to the agenda.

The public may observe and listen to the meeting through live-streaming. Click here. You may also go directly to YouTube. The agenda and meeting materials are viewable here.