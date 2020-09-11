BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Blue Springs School District’s request for a temporary restraining order against the director of the Jackson County Health Department has been denied.
That means only 100 fans are allowed into Friday night’s games across the district.
On Aug. 28, the school district let about 450 people into the stadium at Blue Springs High School. However, the county order only allows for 100 people at outdoor events.
Now, the district is suing the county health director to allow more people into outdoor games.
In highlights from a football game in late August, you can see there are more than 100 people in the stands.
In court today, the district said it took time to calculate how many fans it could safely put in its stadiums with social distancing. That number is 450.
“We’ve proven already we can do it safely,” said Rob Regier, a Blue Springs parent.
For the first home game, the district gave each participant four tickets and the visiting team got two each.
This afternoon, a judge denied the district’s temporary restraining order to allow the same amount of people into tonight’s game.
“I don’t think that’s an unreasonable request,” said Jason Rew, Attorney for BSSD. “I think Jackson County is responding unreasonably.”
“My wife and I are going to have to decide which one of us gets to go watch our son play tonight and that’s just not fair,” said Regier.
The county sent a letter to the school’s superintendent on Sept. 1. It says that if the district doesn’t limit fans, then the county could take away concession licenses, ban fans, and quarantine players.
“This is no longer about a football game or a cross country meet,” said Regier. “This is about a runaway health department that has essentially threatened our student athletes in Blue Springs with house arrest.”
The district met over Zoom with the health department earlier this month. The district said it would limit capacity to 25%, require social distancing, require masks and provide hand sanitizer.
“That it’s not okay for us to go outside to watch them in a 4-acre football complex is just insanely illogical,” Regier said.
The district said rules for indoor and outdoor events don’t line up. Attorneys for the county health director say the rules are clear.
“We understand it’s difficult times, but we’re certainly pleased with the court’s result,” said Attorney Amy Fittz. “I don’t think we should get into the merits. This is still a pending case. There are other phases coming along.”
