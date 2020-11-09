JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- With the rising number of coronavirus cases in our area we wanted to know if students are heading back to remote learning.
The Johnson County COVID-19 dashboard indicates the number of new cases and percent of positive tests would lead schools to reconsider their current learning mode.
Most districts in Johnson County have at least some students learning in the classroom. Just last week the county said there was a 75 percent increase in coronavirus cases.
The Department of Health and Environment is recommending schools enter the Red Zone, which means closing up brick and mortar schools. The department also acknowledges it’s up to the schools to decide what’s best for their students, staff and families. It did mention schools may decide to remain where they are at but says there should be “heightened vigilance.”
The Olathe School district says in addition to the county gaiting criteria, it uses an additional metric.
The Olathe School district sent a statement regarding learning modes.
After reviewing the data and receiving input from our community health partners, we wanted to provide information regarding learning modes. In-person learning will continue for elementary students. Middle and high school students will continue the current hybrid learning mode.
As Johnson County is in the red category as denoted by the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE), it is important to note that JCDHE has not recommended changes to learning modes as the spike in COVID cases is due to community spread and not being driven by schools.
When the Olathe Public Schools Board of Education voted to follow the JCDHE Gating Criteria, they added the student absenteeism metric from the Kansas Department of Health, with all metrics weighed equally. For gating criteria metrics, please visit our COVID dashboard. Additional information regarding the district's gating criteria is available by viewing the Gating Criteria PDF.
As a district, we are concerned with the recent spike in cases. We remain confident that our district’s mitigation processes have been effective. We ask that in order to continue having in-person learning, we take care of one another. Please wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing. We need a community effort to keep our schools, our students and our staff safe and learning together. We will continue to monitor data on a daily basis and provide updates to our families regarding learning modes in the coming weeks.
Just like other schools in Johnson County it uses a positivity percentage based on the last two weeks. It also calculates the number of new cases per 100 thousand people. That’s called the incidence Rate.
What makes Olathe different is it also uses something called “student absenteeism.” The district looks at the number of kids in school today and compares it to the attendance numbers from last school year.
You can find Olathe’s updated gating criteria here. They just updated these numbers this afternoon.
The next time Olathe School District will look over these numbers is December 14. That’s not too far before students go on winter break.
The Blue Valley School District sent KCTV5 News a statement.
Blue Valley’s Board of Education adopted the Kansas State Department of Education’s (“KSDE”) Navigating Change Criteria which includes five gating criteria. Our next review of current data and gating criteria is scheduled for next week. Additionally, as you noted, we have our regularly scheduled BOE meeting tonight. While this topic is not an agenda item, it is likely it will be discussed during the learning update.
