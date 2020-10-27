JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Johnson County public health officials sent a letter to school superintendents Tuesday recommending that schools do not allow indoor sports or activities where coronavirus precautions are not possible.
“While school districts permitted athletics and activities during the summer and fall months, many were outdoor sports that allowed for some safeguards to minimize the risk of widespread transmissions,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of Johnson County Department of Health and Environment. “The risk of transmission of the virus is significantly higher with indoor sports and activities. The chances of widespread transmission in schools is higher if these indoor activities are performed, especially when spectators are allowed.”
The letter that the public officials sent can be read below.
The letter also includes mitigation techniques including masking, cohorting teams, testing to quickly identify infections, not allowing spectators or limiting spectator attendance to immediate family members and monitoring for symptoms.
Schools ultimately have the authority to make decisions on learning modes, activities and athletics.
