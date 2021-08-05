OLATHE, KS (AP/KCTV) -- Kansas' most populous county on Thursday imposed a mask mandate for students and staff in elementary schools in hopes of checking the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.
The Johnson County Commission voted 5-2 for a mask requirement for schools from kindergarten through the sixth grade. The commission faced criticism both from health care providers who urged members to go further and from parents and other residents who opposed a mask mandate.
NOTE: The county manager's office states, "To clarify, masks are required inside school buildings for all students up to and including sixth grade. If there are children in the building who are younger than kindergarten age, this would include them as well."
Johnson County Board of County Commissioners requires masks for K-6 students for the 2021-2022 school year. Fast - AyeMeyers - AyeO’Hara - NoHanzlick - AyeAshcraft - NoAllenbrand - AyeChairman Eilert - Aye@KCTV5— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) August 5, 2021
Johnson County, in the Kansas City area, has six public school districts with about 96,000 students or 20% of the state's total. The mandate would affect roughly 50,000 students.
“We all want our schools open,” commission Chairman Ed Eilert said during a live-streamed meeting. “We all want out kids in school, learning.”
Critics questioned whether the commission can set policy for school districts. Many of the 90-plus people who signed up to make public comments questioned the effectiveness of masks or said parents should decide whether children wear them.
And Commissioner Charlotte O'Hara said the delta variant is not yet a serious public health problem.
“It's time to get on with the business of life,” she said.
Kansas has seen new COVID-19 case numbers rise steadily over the past six weeks because of the delta variant.
While anti-mask parents took up most of the public comment period, a handful of healthcare workers spoke in favor of a new health order.
Edward and Heather King are Johnson County parents who also work as nurses, and have worked directly with COVID patients. They expressed frustration at some of the misinformation coming from other speakers.
"I spent my whole career studying peer reviewed articles that support the science," King.
